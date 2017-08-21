225247 225256 225256 Did Charlottesville controversy damage Trump’s agenda? Amy Walter of The Cook Political Report and Tamara Keith of NPR join Judy Woodruff to discuss the week’s news, including the ongoing political ripple effects after President Trump’s reactions to a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville and the departure of White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon. disabled 3003934690 ZyIiG-ytCTo 225242 225240 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/news-wrap-barcelona-attack-suspect-killed-police/ News Wrap: Barcelona attack suspect killed by police In our news wrap Monday, Spanish police shot and killed the fugitive suspected of plowing a van through a crowd in Barcelona last week. Also, the American Embassy in Moscow stopped issuing non-immigrant visas for eight days, while three consulates halted indefinitely, which could affect hundreds of thousand of Russian tourists. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTS1COS6-320x196.jpg 3003932403 8zpJbFqxgzc 225138 225139 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/making-sense-chaotic-week-white-house/ Making sense of a chaotic week at the White House It was another turbulent week at the White House, featuring the departure of President Trump's senior strategist Steve Bannon, who promised to wage "war" at figures inside the White House and Republicans from his Breitbart website, and the collapse of several advisory panels. PBS NewsHour Special Correspondent Jeff Greenfield joins Hari Sreenivasan from New York to put the chaos in context. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTS1CCRR-e1503262915280-320x196.jpg 3003903666 t6cMp2lCFzU 225059 225058 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/tech-companies-shut-white-nationalist-sites/ Tech companies shut down white nationalist sites Events in Charlottesville last week prompted the tech community to take steps against hate speech. Companies like Google have stopped hosting white nationalist websites, and Facebook and Twitter have shut down known white nationalists’ accounts. Cindy Cohn of the Electronic Frontier Foundation warns that the tactics used to silence neo-Nazis online could be used against others in the future. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTS1BT0C-e1503175085744-320x196.jpg 3003901429 NqJzpLsnXtI