  • SUBSCRIBE
  • FOLLOW US
TOPICS > Politics > Politics Monday

Did Charlottesville controversy damage Trump’s agenda?

August 21, 2017 at 6:30 PM EDT
Amy Walter of The Cook Political Report and Tamara Keith of NPR join Judy Woodruff to discuss the week’s news, including the ongoing political ripple effects after President Trump’s reactions to a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville and the departure of White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon.
COMMENTS
SUPPORT FOR PBS NEWSHOUR PROVIDED BY

MORE VIDEO

SHARE VIA TEXT