A classical pianist on her genre’s ‘golden time’ — and Ray Charles

January 12, 2017 at 6:20 PM EST
“Music entered my life before I knew it,” says classical pianist Jean Stark. Stark grew up in Belgium during what she calls a “golden time” for classical music and was granted a scholarship by the queen herself, who recognized Stark’s enormous potential. This is her Brief But Spectacular take on playing, listening and what she learned from Ray Charles.
