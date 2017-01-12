A classical pianist on her genre’s ‘golden time’ — and Ray Charles

203655 203636 203636 What this classical pianist learned from Ray Charles “Music entered my life before I knew it,” says classical pianist Jean Stark. Stark grew up in Belgium during what she calls a “golden time” for classical music and was granted a scholarship by the queen herself, who recognized Stark’s enormous potential. This is her Brief But Spectacular take on playing, listening and what she learned from Ray Charles. disabled qg6dwqa4eRQ 203470 203478 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/struggling-schools-benefit-adding-art-learning/ Struggling schools benefit from adding art to learning At Renew Cultural Arts Academy, students put their multiplication tables to song, while eighth graders use the musical “Hamilton” to study debate. The public charter school’s curriculum is a product of a federal effort to use arts education to boost achievement in the nation’s lowest performing schools. Jeffrey Brown reports. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/turnaround-320x196.jpg 2365930543 YU4ulq3UmEQ 203053 203051 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/hidden-figures-brings-nasas-overlooked-black-pioneers-light/ ‘Hidden Figures’ brings NASA’s black pioneers to light “Hidden Figures” is a story about reaching for the stars while fighting racial and gender barriers. The new movie follows the careers of three black women who worked at NASA’s Langley headquarters in Virginia during the 1950s and ‘60s to help launch the first American into space. Long overlooked, their story is finally being told. Jeffrey Brown reports. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/hidden-figures-DF-04856_R2_rgb-320x196.jpg 2365927115 b3QsnHrgls8 202783 202793 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/internet-history-fragile-archive-making-sure-doesnt-disappear/ An archive preserving the fragile history of the digital age What’s online doesn’t necessarily last forever. Content on the Internet is revised and deleted all the time. Hyperlinks “rot,” and with them goes history, lost in space. With that in mind, Brewster Kahle set out to develop the Internet Archive, a digital library with the mission of preserving all the information on the World Wide Web, for all who wish to explore. Jeffrey Brown reports. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/493602231-320x196.jpg K8I28erYFLc