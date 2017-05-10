  • SUBSCRIBE
TOPICS > Politics

How does the Comey sacking affect work at the FBI?

May 10, 2017 at 6:45 PM EDT
Before the firing of FBI Director James Comey, morale among agents had already taken a beating. How does this surprise turn affect the bureau and its work going forward? Judy Woodruff learns more from Matt Apuzzo of The New York Times about reports that Comey wanted more resources to expand the Russia investigation and more.
