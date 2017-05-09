Comey’s firing ‘perhaps inevitable’ after Clinton email controversy, says Sen. Collins

215415 215419 215419 Collins: Comey’s firing ‘perhaps inevitable’ Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, joins Judy Woodruff to discuss what may have led to the firing of FBI Director James Comey, plus how the Senate will proceed on health care reform in the wake of the House passing a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare and the senator’s own concerns about the current bill. disabled 3000722152 kP6KXeGcBnY false 215425 215423 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/rep-swalwell-comey-firing-amid-russia-probe-disturbing-democracy/ Rep. Swalwell: Comey firing ‘disturbing for our democracy’ Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., joins Judy Woodruff to discuss his concerns about the Trump administration’s firing of FBI James Comey and its potential consequences for the investigations into possible connections between the Trump campaign and the Russian efforts to influence the U.S. election. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/RTS14ZLT-320x196.jpg 3000723377 tBEfmK-7vLw 215401 215412 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/news-wrap-trump-administration-reportedly-considering-military-expansion-afghanistan/ News Wrap: U.S. may boost troops in Afghanistan In our news wrap Tuesday, the Trump administration is reportedly considering a plan to vastly expand the U.S. military's role in fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan, boosting the number of troops and giving the Pentagon power to set troop levels. Also, the Trump administration is also ramping efforts to battle the Islamic State in Syria by arming Kurdish fighters with heavier weapons. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/RTX2102D-320x196.jpg 3000721249 IOI3YTR9l6U 215316 215291 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/former-doj-official-explains-michael-flynn-controversy-incredibly-unusual/ Why the Michael Flynn controversy is 'incredibly unusual' Former Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Carlin joins Judy Woodruff to discuss congressional testimonies by former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates and the ongoing investigation into Russia's interference in November's presidential election. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSYJDE-e1487163023890-320x196.jpg 3000681986 W4MbvkmwRB0