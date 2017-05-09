  • SUBSCRIBE
Comey’s firing ‘perhaps inevitable’ after Clinton email controversy, says Sen. Collins

May 9, 2017 at 6:40 PM EDT
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, joins Judy Woodruff to discuss what may have led to the firing of FBI Director James Comey, plus how the Senate will proceed on health care reform in the wake of the House passing a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare and the senator’s own concerns about the current bill.
