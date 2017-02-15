How the concealed carry debate plays out on college campuses
February 15, 2017 at 6:20 PM EST
In 1966, America’s first mass school shooting took place at the University of Texas, Austin, leaving 16 dead. Today, Texas is one of eight states that allows concealed weapons to be carried on public college campuses, prompting vigorous debate. With “Tower,” a new documentary on PBS’s Independent Lens that re-examines the incident, we get a look at how students feel about having guns at school.