This Cuban lung cancer drug is giving some U.S. patients hope

May 9, 2017 at 6:25 PM EDT
A promising lung cancer treatment from Cuba is getting attention from U.S. patients, some of whom are already traveling there to try the drug in hopes of stopping their cancer from growing. American doctors can't prescribe CIMAvax because the Food and Drug Administration won’t approve it until U.S. clinical trials can prove its effectiveness. Special correspondent Amy Guttman reports.
