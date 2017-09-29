Desperation in Puerto Rico fuels frustration with federal response
September 29, 2017 at 6:50 PM EDT
Long lines are a stark fact of life for the people of Puerto Rico, with little assistance from the outside world reaching small towns nine days after Hurricane Maria. But the U.S. military and Puerto Rican National Guard units are trying to get aid out beyond the capital, and help get hospitals up and running. Special correspondent Monica Villamizar reports on the frustrations on the island.