Don’t wait till your dying words to say what’s most important

204012 204036 204036 Don't wait till your dying words to say what's important "Should I plan out my last words?" As a hospice chaplain, Kerry Egan hears that question sometimes. But death isn't so easy to predict. Instead, Egan suggests making sure you ask forgiveness or share your wisdom now. disabled 2365934254 StpnHu3jkBA 203865 203866 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/kratom-help-treat-opioid-addiction/ Could kratom help treat opioid addiction? The national epidemic of opioid abuse has claimed more than 300,000 lives in the U.S. over the last 16 years -- and some researchers claim that kratom, an herbal psychoactive drug that is currently unregulated, could help people struggling with addiction. But federal drug policy-makers may classify kratom as an illegal drug. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Mike Taibbi reports. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/GettyImages-530276356-320x196.jpg djVGaU30IR8 203347 203356 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/landmark-footnote-obamacare-legacy-now-rests-trump/ Landmark or footnote? Obamacare legacy now rests with Trump When he signed the Affordable Care Act in 2010, President Obama achieved what politicians had long tried and failed to do: provide near-universal health insurance to Americans. But ever since, it’s faced unflagging Republican opposition. Special correspondent Sarah Varney of Kaiser Health News looks at the history and uncertain fate of the ACA. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/GettyImages-97969576-320x196.jpg 2365929333 dvBubmGdb28 203341 203358 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/morning-run-can-first-step-homelessness/ How a morning run can be the first step out of homelessness In our NewsHour Shares moment of the day, an organization called Back On My Feet uses running as a catalyst to move people out of homelessness and into jobs. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/feet2-e1484012395671-320x196.jpg 2365929317 YvHW_zSh-I8