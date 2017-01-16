  • SUBSCRIBE
Don’t wait till your dying words to say what’s most important

January 16, 2017 at 6:20 PM EST
"Should I plan out my last words?" As a hospice chaplain, Kerry Egan hears that question sometimes. But death isn't so easy to predict. Instead, Egan suggests making sure you ask forgiveness or share your wisdom now.
