How drug distributors reportedly hobbled law enforcement from policing the flow of opioids

Report: Drug distributors hobbled policing of opioids
An investigation by 60 Minutes and the Washington Post alleges that the companies that distribute opioid painkillers to pharmacies and doctors' offices nationwide persuaded Congress to weaken the DEA's ability to halt drug distribution at the height of the opioid crisis. Scott Higham of the Washington Post joins William Brangham to discuss the report he co-wrote.

Scorched wine country tries to get back to business
Firefighters are making progress taming the wildfires that have consumed more than 220,000 acres across Northern California and killed at least 41 people. Special correspondent Joanne Jennings reports from Napa County, where crews are battling shifting winds, and owners and workers from wine country return to determine how much damage has been done.

Evacuations continue in California's wine country
Residents are still evacuating while others are returning home as more than 10,000 firefighters continue to battle 16 wildfires in Northern California. The state's wine country in Sonoma County and Napa Valley have so far sustained the worst property damage and are only 45 percent contained. KQED reporter Guy Marzorati joins Hari Sreenivasan from Santa Rosa via Skype with a status report.

California wildfire evacuees return home to rubble
Wildfires in northern California have caused about 95,000 residents to evacuate and killed at least 35 people, making them the deadliest in the state's history. As firefighters make progress containing the flames, some residents are returning home to ruins. PBS NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Joanne Elgart Jennings reports from Kenwood, California.