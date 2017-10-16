  • SUBSCRIBE
How drug distributors reportedly hobbled law enforcement from policing the flow of opioids

October 16, 2017 at 6:20 PM EDT
An investigation by 60 Minutes and the Washington Post alleges that the companies that distribute opioid painkillers to pharmacies and doctors’ offices nationwide persuaded Congress to weaken the DEA’s ability to halt drug distribution at the height of the opioid crisis. Scott Higham of the Washington Post joins William Brangham to discuss the report he co-wrote.
