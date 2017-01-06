  • SUBSCRIBE
The failure cycle causing a shortage of black male teachers

January 6, 2017 at 6:20 PM EST
Why are there so few black male teachers? Chris Emdin of Columbia University suggests that a cycle of failure haunts students and their teachers. Students act out, so teachers tighten the rules; more restrictions combined with dull and irrelevant curricula cause students to fail, and teachers quit -- thinking it’s their fault. Emdin raps his Humble Opinion on why the system needs to be changed.
