203164 203143 203143 The failure cycle causing a shortage of black male teachers Why are there so few black male teachers? Chris Emdin of Columbia University suggests that a cycle of failure haunts students and their teachers. Students act out, so teachers tighten the rules; more restrictions combined with dull and irrelevant curricula cause students to fail, and teachers quit -- thinking it’s their fault. Emdin raps his Humble Opinion on why the system needs to be changed. disabled 2365928102 fM55iLZxSY0 202886 202876 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/will-obamas-lasting-education-legacy/ What will be Obama’s lasting education legacy? President Obama and his former education secretary Arne Duncan exercised more power and influence over education policy than many predecessors. The administration placed a focus on testing, trying it to federal funding. In higher education, he emphasized the importance of college and reducing student debt. Alison Stewart talks to Education Week’s Alyson Klein and Inside Higher Ed’s Scott Jaschik. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTR3DSIB-320x196.jpg 2365926155 lJ0Ad0Fglg0 202507 202502 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/inner-city-school-bridge-empowerment-children-color/ This inner city school is a bridge to empowerment In one of the poorest and most violent neighborhoods in Brooklyn, in one of the most segregated school systems in the country, principal Nadia Lopez is trying to help kids defy the odds. Lopez talks to special correspondent Charlayne Hunter-Gault about how she’s adopted teaching methods and curricula with an understanding of where the students come from and what they need to succeed. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/teach3-e1482970844857-320x196.jpg 2365922614 vHqgm2J8xNk 202422 202430 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/west-virginia-school-caring-students-addicted-parents-cant/ This school is caring for kids when addicted parents can’t In opioid-stricken West Virginia, this school is taking on the role of parent. Lisa Stark of Education Week visits Cottageville Elementary, where students often lack food, clothes and transportation because of drug-addicted parents. In addition to increasing communication with local law enforcement, the school has created a mentor program that pairs neglected kids with role models they can trust. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/wv2-320x196.jpg 2365922066 8-Csfxctz9k