The failure cycle causing a shortage of black male teachers
January 6, 2017 at 6:20 PM EST
203164203143203143The failure cycle causing a shortage of black male teachersWhy are there so few black male teachers? Chris Emdin of Columbia University suggests that a cycle of failure haunts students and their teachers. Students act out, so teachers tighten the rules; more restrictions combined with dull and irrelevant curricula cause students to fail, and teachers quit -- thinking it’s their fault. Emdin raps his Humble Opinion on why the system needs to be changed.2017-01-06 18:00:00disabled2365928102fM55iLZxSY0202886202876http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/will-obamas-lasting-education-legacy/What will be Obama’s lasting education legacy?President Obama and his former education secretary Arne Duncan exercised more power and influence over education policy than many predecessors. The administration placed a focus on testing, trying it to federal funding. In higher education, he emphasized the importance of college and reducing student debt. Alison Stewart talks to Education Week’s Alyson Klein and Inside Higher Ed’s Scott Jaschik.2017-01-03 18:00:00http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTR3DSIB-320x196.jpg2365926155lJ0Ad0Fglg0202507202502http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/inner-city-school-bridge-empowerment-children-color/This inner city school is a bridge to empowermentIn one of the poorest and most violent neighborhoods in Brooklyn, in one of the most segregated school systems in the country, principal Nadia Lopez is trying to help kids defy the odds. Lopez talks to special correspondent Charlayne Hunter-Gault about how she’s adopted teaching methods and curricula with an understanding of where the students come from and what they need to succeed.2016-12-28 18:00:00http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/teach3-e1482970844857-320x196.jpg2365922614vHqgm2J8xNk202422202430http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/west-virginia-school-caring-students-addicted-parents-cant/This school is caring for kids when addicted parents can’tIn opioid-stricken West Virginia, this school is taking on the role of parent. Lisa Stark of Education Week visits Cottageville Elementary, where students often lack food, clothes and transportation because of drug-addicted parents. In addition to increasing communication with local law enforcement, the school has created a mentor program that pairs neglected kids with role models they can trust.2016-12-27 18:00:00http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/wv2-320x196.jpg23659220668-Csfxctz9k
Why are there so few black male teachers? Chris Emdin of Columbia University suggests that a cycle of failure haunts students and their teachers. Students act out, so teachers tighten the rules; more restrictions combined with dull and irrelevant curricula cause students to fail, and teachers quit -- thinking it’s their fault. Emdin raps his Humble Opinion on why the system needs to be changed.