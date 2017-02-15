  • SUBSCRIBE
  • FOLLOW US
TOPICS > Politics

Former Trump adviser says he had no Russian meetings in the last year

February 15, 2017 at 6:35 PM EST
Carter Page, a former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser, is among those alleged to have had contact with Russian officials, and was named in an uncorroborated dossier. Page, who manages an energy investment company, joins Judy Woodruff to combat claims of campaign contact with Russian officials, calling recent reports “fake news” and “public relations attacks.”
COMMENTS
SUPPORT FOR PBS NEWSHOUR PROVIDED BY

MORE VIDEO

SHARE VIA TEXT