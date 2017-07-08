Global security and trade dominate G20 summit

HARI SREENIVASAN, PBS NEWSHOUR WEEKEND ANCHOR: Our special correspondent Ryan Chilcote joins me now from Hamburg, Germany.

Ryan, let’s start with that meeting between Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump. Who controlled the narrative afterwards on what exactly happened there?

RYAN CHILCOTE, PBS NEWSHOUR SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT: What we can say is that at least from the Russian side, there was more of a narrative. If you think about it, almost immediately following President Trump and President Putin’s meeting, the Russian foreign minister gave a press conference that was broadcast live on Russian TV. On the U.S. side, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson a while later addressed U.S. reporters but it was audio only.

And then if you think about today, President Putin gave a press conference after — as he was leaving. He answered a question from me. He too said that President Trump, by the way, it was his impression agreed that Russia hadn’t intervened in the election. While as the U.S. delegation, President Trump simply left. They didn’t have a press conference at all.

So, the Russians have certainly been talking about the meeting a lot more. And I think, you know, that’s given them an opportunity to shape how people characterize it.

SREENIVASAN: One of the story lines that we’ve also been seeing or images of the protests that have been happening in Hamburg, how significant have they been?

CHILCOTE: I think it’s fair to say that the protests here — and I’ve been to many, many, many G20s, G7s — have really engulfed this city. And it’s a big city, right? This is Germany’s second largest city. It’s really quite large and these protests were everywhere.

Everyone said before this summit began that it was a gamble on Angela Merkel, the German chancellor’s part to have this, to have the summit here in this city, as opposed as they often do, you know, on some remote island where it’s difficult for protesters to do it. But apparently, she wanted to send a message to President Erdogan and other leaders that Germany is a democratic country and this is going to go ahead, which is one of the reasons they didn’t crack down as much as they could on some of these protesters.

SREENIVASAN: Is there a way to judge the standing of the United States, given that this is now the president’s — one of his first major international forays?

CHILCOTE: Well, there’s a real qualitative difference between what we’ve seen at this summit when it comes to U.S. leadership and how everyone has sort of perceived and received the U.S. from the other summits I’ve been. This summit has been mostly about other G20 leaders trying to convince the Trump administration to find some, you know, middle ground with them on issues like trade and particularly on the issue of climate change. So, it’s a real stark change from what we’ve seen in the past.

SREENIVASAN: All right. Ryan Chilcote joining us tonight from Hamburg, Germany, thanks so much.

CHILCOTE: Thank you.