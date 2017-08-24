Here’s what goes into a president’s decision to launch nuclear weapons
August 24, 2017 at 6:30 PM EDT
There are many checks and balances built into the elaborate system to control America's nuclear weapons -- except when it comes to the sole decision-making of the president of the United States. Judy Woodruff speaks with Peter Feaver of Duke University about about the procedures for controlling the U.S. arsenal and who else is in the chain of command.