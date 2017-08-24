Here’s what goes into a president’s decision to launch nuclear weapons

225535 225557 225557 How a president decides to launch nuclear weapons There are many checks and balances built into the elaborate system to control America's nuclear weapons -- except when it comes to the sole decision-making of the president of the United States. Judy Woodruff speaks with Peter Feaver of Duke University about about the procedures for controlling the U.S. arsenal and who else is in the chain of command. disabled 3004094707 a_hM-vimf10 225560 225530 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/fight-isis-kurds-seek-chance-govern/ Fighting ISIS, Kurds seek chance to govern themselves Perhaps the most effective force in the battle to retake Raqqa from the Islamic State are the fighters without a home state. Ethnic Kurds, both men and women, form the backbone of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces and see the war as an opportunity to gain independence to govern themselves after years without rights. Special correspondent Gayle Tzemach Lemmon reports. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTS19M60-320x196.jpg 3004094889 IEw5FQaK0pI 225439 225450 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/north-korean-advances-add-urgency-u-s-south-korea-war-games/ North Korean advances add urgency to U.S.-South Korea drills The U.S. and South Korea are conducting joint military exercises, drills the U.S. says are designed to “enhance readiness” and “maintain stability.” But what the U.S. deems defensive, North Korea calls provocative, with Pyongyang claiming the exercises are driving the Peninsula to war. Special correspondent Nick Schifrin reports. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTS1CLF9-320x196.jpg 3004043365 7WdcJaQoFC8 225368 225361 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/u-s-china-heading-toward-war-ancient-greek-history-can-teach-u/ The U.S.-China rivalry through the lens of ancient Greece Harvard professor Graham Allison ponders the conflict between the world’s two greatest powers in his new book, "Destined for War: Can America and China Escape Thucydides' Trap?" Allison joins Margaret Warner to discuss what happens when a rising power threatens to displace a ruling power. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/allison1-e1503450425339-320x196.jpg 3003966175 rkG3AESrSNM