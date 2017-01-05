  • SUBSCRIBE
‘Hidden Figures’ brings NASA’s overlooked black pioneers to light

January 5, 2017 at 6:30 PM EST
“Hidden Figures” is a story about reaching for the stars while fighting racial and gender barriers. The new movie follows the careers of three black women who worked at NASA’s Langley headquarters in Virginia during the 1950s and ‘60s to help launch the first American into space. Long overlooked, their story is finally being told. Jeffrey Brown reports.
