  • SUBSCRIBE
  • FOLLOW US
TOPICS > Politics

House GOP wrests narrow win in health care bill fight

May 4, 2017 at 6:50 PM EDT
The American Health Care Act squeaked through the House of Representatives Thursday with a single vote to spare, the culmination of years of promises, days of tension and hours of heated debate. As House Speaker Paul Ryan made a plea to Republicans to pass the bill, Democrats insisted the vote was rushed, short-sided and will hurt millions of Americans. Lisa Desjardins reports.
RELATED
COMMENTS
SUPPORT FOR PBS NEWSHOUR PROVIDED BY

MORE VIDEO

SHARE VIA TEXT