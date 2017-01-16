  • SUBSCRIBE
This inauguration, usually a time for unity, defies precedent

January 16, 2017 at 6:40 PM EST
Tamara Keith of NPR and Susan Page of USA Today join Judy Woodruff to discuss what to expect from Donald Trump’s inauguration, a war of words between the president-elect and civil rights legend Rep. John Lewis, a growing inauguration boycott by Democrats and pushback by the African American community and Mr. Trump’s pledge for health care coverage for everyone.
