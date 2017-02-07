Intent of Trump’s immigration order questioned in appeals court

206267 206253 206253 Trump immigration order intent questioned in appeals court A federal appeals court heard arguments on Tuesday whether to override a lower court on President Trump's executive order on refugees and immigration. How did the attorneys lay out their cases and what’s at stake? Audie Cornish speaks with Marcia Coyle of The National Law Journal. disabled 2365951447 NQhHeRzwjpY 206278 206270 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/fact-check-terror-attacks-underreported-media/ Fact-check: Are terror attacks underreported by the media? President Trump and his team have repeatedly said that the news media either ignores or pays less attention to terrorist incidents, prompting White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer to release a list of past attacks. Judy Woodruff speaks with Philip Bump of The Washington Post to fact-check the accuracy of those claims, and to examine the possible strategy behind Spicer’s list. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX301Q4-320x196.jpg 2365951419 OKO--r4XUio 206257 206265 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/news-wrap-trump-vows-keep-fighting-court-travel-ban/ News Wrap: Trump vows to keep fighting for travel ban In our news wrap Tuesday, President Trump vowed to keep fighting for his executive order that temporarily stopped citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. That order was headed for appeals court after being blocked by a federal judge on Friday. Also, Labor Secretary nominee Andrew Puzder acknowledged he once had an undocumented immigrant as a housekeeper. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX300SC-320x196.jpg 2365951428 1UNYTVF2RlU 206183 206171 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/sides-see-legal-challenge-trumps-travel-ban/ How both sides see the Trump travel ban legal challenge A Constitutional showdown is underway over President Trump’s controversial executive order on immigration. In Seattle, a federal judge issued a temporary halt to Trump’s travel ban, resulting in an appeal from the Justice Department. John Yang gets two takes on the legal arguments from Washington state Attorney General Robert Ferguson and Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Fla. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX2YWOD-320x196.jpg SduE_op_Spo