Intent of Trump’s immigration order questioned in appeals court

February 7, 2017 at 6:45 PM EST
A federal appeals court heard arguments on Tuesday whether to override a lower court on President Trump's executive order on refugees and immigration. How did the attorneys lay out their cases and what’s at stake? Audie Cornish speaks with Marcia Coyle of The National Law Journal.
