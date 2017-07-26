Some Iraqi forces wage campaign of punishment against ISIS fighters, suspected sympathizers
July 26, 2017 at 6:30 PM EDT
222829222844222844Some Iraqi forces wage campaign of punishment in MosulAs the battle to retake Mosul from the Islamic State nears its end, a new campaign of revenge and retribution is underway by Iraqi forces against those suspected of fighting for or aiding the militant group. Human rights organizations report a number of extrajudicial killings, mass detentions and forced displacement. Special correspondent Marcia Biggs and videographer Alessandro Pavone report.2017-07-26 06:00 pmdisabledyqeCTxynJJg222843222828http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/trump-signals-might-pull-iran-nuclear-deal-whats-stake/Trump signals he might pull out of the Iran nuclear dealTwo years since the Iran nuclear agreement was signed, President Trump may be on the way to pulling the U.S. out of the deal. The president indicated in an interview he's willing to overrule the State Department and not certify Iran’s compliance. John Yang talks to Robert Malley, a former White House negotiator for the Iran nuclear talks, and Mark Dubowitz of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies2017-07-26 06:00 pmhttp://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTSWB8Z-e1485615843134-320x196.jpgJ6WMzV6XuAc222724222738http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/news-wrap-house-overwhelmingly-approves-new-russia-sanctions/News Wrap: House approves new Russia sanctionsIn the our news wrap Tuesday, the House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to impose new sanctions on Russia, partly over its meddling in the 2016 election, and bars President Trump from relaxing the penalties without congressional approval. Also, the State Department denied reports that Secretary Rex Tillerson is increasingly frustrated in his job and has told friends he may not last a year.2017-07-25 06:00 pmhttp://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX3CO66-320x196.jpg3003139817klzTaYCE7AA222645222639http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/citizen-journalists-risk-lives-report-raqqa/Citizen journalists risk their lives to report from RaqqaStarting with the Arab Spring and fight against Syria’s Assad regime, through the brutal takeover by the Islamic State, a group of citizen journalists has been documenting life inside Raqqa under deadly circumstances. A new documentary tells their story. Matthew Heineman, director of "City of Ghosts," and Abdal-Aziz Al-Hamza, one of the group’s members, join Jeffrey Brown for a conversation.2017-07-24 06:00 pmhttp://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/ghost1-e1500944996405-320x196.jpg3003099355rqJjIuySM4g
As the battle to retake Mosul from the Islamic State nears its end, a new campaign of revenge and retribution is underway by Iraqi forces against those suspected of fighting for or aiding the militant group. Human rights organizations report a number of extrajudicial killings, mass detentions and forced displacement. Special correspondent Marcia Biggs and videographer Alessandro Pavone report.