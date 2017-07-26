  • SUBSCRIBE
Some Iraqi forces wage campaign of punishment against ISIS fighters, suspected sympathizers

July 26, 2017 at 6:30 PM EDT
As the battle to retake Mosul from the Islamic State nears its end, a new campaign of revenge and retribution is underway by Iraqi forces against those suspected of fighting for or aiding the militant group. Human rights organizations report a number of extrajudicial killings, mass detentions and forced displacement. Special correspondent Marcia Biggs and videographer Alessandro Pavone report.
