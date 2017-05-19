  • SUBSCRIBE
James Comey felt it was his job to protect the FBI from Trump, says friend

May 19, 2017 at 6:40 PM EDT
Benjamin Wittes, editor-in-chief of Lawfare.com, says that after reading a New York Times story about President Trump asking for a loyalty oath, it changed the way he saw anecdotes told to him by his friend, former FBI Director James Comey. Wittes sits down with William Brangham in his first on-camera interview after going public.
