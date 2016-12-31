202682 202681 202681 A journalist’s story of PTSD Journalist Dean Yates followed stories of conflict in the Middle East and Southeast Asia for years in his job for Reuters, producing reporting around some of the region's most important events. Earlier this year, he was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, a condition that can result from exposure to traumatic events. Yates, who wrote about his experience with PTSD for Reuters last month, joins Alison Stewart. disabled BkL_oLkxqdk 202664 202661 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/brooks-corn-obamas-active-final-weeks-trump-putin-bromance/ Brooks and Corn on whether this is now a 'bad transition' In foreign affairs, it was not a quiet few days leading up to the New Year's weekend -- from Secretary of State John Kerry’s blunt parting speech about Israel to President Obama’s announcement of retaliation against the Kremlin for election hacking. Hari Sreenivasan speaks with New York Times columnist David Brooks and David Corn of Mother Jones about the week in politics. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/brooksandcorn-320x196.jpg 2365923780 oLlO53XN81M 202653 202660 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/deterring-putin-foreign-meddling-practically-impossible/ Deterring Putin from foreign meddling is nearly impossible On Friday, President Vladimir Putin slammed U.S. plans to retaliate for Russia’s election hacking but said he would not toss out U.S. diplomats in turn. Hari Sreenivasan sits down with Andrew Weiss of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace to discuss Putin’s aggressive tactics on the world stage, harassment of American personnel in Moscow and the future of U.S.-Russia relations. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/RTR4DNDH-320x196.jpg 2365923792 2vn4gm3hHX8 202652 202659 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/news-wrap-syria-fragile-cease-fire-appears-hold/ News Wrap: In Syria, fragile cease-fire appears to hold In our news wrap Friday, Russian president Vladimir Putin slammed U.S. sanctions and the expulsion of Russian diplomats over election-season hacking attacks, but said he would not answer in kind by expelling U.S. diplomats. Also, a fragile cease-fire appeared to hold across Syria, but sporadic violence between rebels and troops was reported near Damascus and the central city of Hama. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/RTX2WY9J-320x196.jpg 2365923794 TKS6v1bZH88