World

A journalist’s story of PTSD

December 31, 2016 at 3:29 PM EST
Journalist Dean Yates followed stories of conflict in the Middle East and Southeast Asia for years in his job for Reuters, producing reporting around some of the region's most important events. Earlier this year, he was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, a condition that can result from exposure to traumatic events. Yates, who wrote about his experience with PTSD for Reuters last month, joins Alison Stewart.
