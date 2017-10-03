How Las Vegas’ trauma center went into disaster mode and helped wounded shooting victims
October 3, 2017 at 6:50 PM EDT
Dozens remain critically injured after a gunman’s assault in Las Vegas killed 59 people on Sunday night. Investigators are still trying to understand the motives of the 64-year-old gunman who stationed himself and at least 23 firearms in a room at the Mandalay Bay hotel to fire into a crowd of concertgoers. Cat Wise reports on the investigation and how hospitals are caring for the wounded.