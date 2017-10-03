The lives of Las Vegas shooting victims, in the words of their loved ones

JUDY WOODRUFF: We remember now some of the victims of the tragedy in Las Vegas.

They were mothers and fathers, siblings and teachers, veterans and colleagues.

Here are 12 of the 59 people who died in Sunday’s shooting, and what co-workers, friends, and loved ones have said about them.

John Phippen owned a home remodeling company. He had a heart that was larger than life and a personality to match, a neighbor said.

Angie Gomez graduated high school two years ago. “She was a fun-loving young lady,” her school district commented. “She always challenged herself academically.”

Thirty-year-old Charleston Hartfield was a Las Vegas police officer. “This man wasn’t just a good man, he was a great man,” one of his friends said, “as kind as they come and cared about everyone.”

Fifty-three-year-old Susan Smith was an office manager at a California elementary school. From its parent-teacher association: “She was a wonderful woman, an advocate for our children, and a friend.”

Twenty-eight-year-old Christopher Roybal served in Afghanistan. A colleague noted, “If your car broke down in the middle of the night, you could call him and he would come help you.”

Twenty-nine-year-old Sonny Melton was a nurse. The White House said he shielded his wife from the bullets, saving her life.

Jennifer Irvine was a lawyer in San Diego. A friend and business partner said she was a kind, generous and beautiful lady.

Fifty-year-old Stacee Etcheber was a hair-dresser in California. “She was a loving wife and a great mother,” her brother-in-law commented. “Tough as nails and just the salt of the earth.”

Bill Wolfe Jr. was a wrestling coach in Pennsylvania. “Every child mattered to him,” said the aunt of one wrestler.

Canadian mechanics apprentice Jordan McIldoon was just shy of his 24th birthday. His family said he was a compassionate young man who lived a life full of adventures.

Thirty-four-year-old Carrie Barnette worked at Disneyland. Disney CEO Robert Iger said she was beloved by her friends and colleagues, and a wonderful member of the Disney family.

Neysa Tonks worked at a technology firm. The company noted, “She was a great mother, colleague and friend who brought so much joy, fun and laughter.”

And we will remember other victims in the days to come.