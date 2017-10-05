Lives lost in Las Vegas, remembered by loved ones

JUDY WOODRUFF: And let’s continue now our remembrances of the 58 people who were murdered when the shooter began firing into the crowd at a country music concert.

As stories of heroism emerge, so do clearer pictures of the victims’ lives. Here now, 12 more.

Brian Fraser was moving closer to the stage, getting set for Jason Aldean to play his favorite song. He was shot trying to shield his wife. The 39-year-old father of four was “the definition of American,” his son said. “He taught me what it meant to be an honest, motivated, driven, loving man.”

Twenty-one–year-old Erick Silva was working as a private security guard at the concert. He was killed as he helped people get out of the venue. “He would give the shirt off his back to comfort anyone,” a close friend recalled. “He was such a courageous man.”

Nicol Kimura was at the concert with a group of friends who called themselves family. The 38-year-old worked at a tax office in Southern California. “She was just such an amazing woman, and she was just such a light,” one of the group members said.

Cameron Robinson worked for the city of Las Vegas. The 28-year-old moved to Southern Utah about a year ago to be with his boyfriend, and commuted two hours every day. A colleague remarked: “He was just so happy, you could see it in his face.”

One couple died together. Denise Cohen and Derrick Taylor had been dating for several years. Each had two sons.

Keri Lynn Galvan of Thousand Oaks, California, was at the concert with her husband, who survived the attack. The 31-year-old had three children, ages 10, 4 and 2. According to her sister, Galvan’s days started and ended with doing everything in her power to be a wonderful mother.

Lisa Patterson called her husband just hours before the shooting to tell him how much fun she was having with her girlfriends. “She loved life, loved helping, and there is nothing she wouldn’t do to help someone,” he noted.

Forty-four-year-old Chris Hazencomb was a big sports fan from Camarillo, California. He jumped on top of his friends as the bullets rained down. One friend commented: “He was a very kind man that everyone loved dearly.”

Jordyn Rivera was 21 and in her fourth year at California State University, studying health care management. The school’s president wrote: “We will remember and treasure her for her warmth, optimism, energy and kindness.”

Brennan Stewart rarely missed a chance to hear country music live, his family said. The 30-year-old from Las Vegas played guitar and wrote songs. When the shooting began, he used his body to protect his girlfriend.

And Rocio Guillen was a mother of four, including a two-month-old, and a general manager at a pizza restaurant in California. “She was a super mom,” her cousin said, “always working hard and juggling everything to be the best mom.”