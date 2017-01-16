  • SUBSCRIBE
Why so many students from for-profit schools are left in debt limbo

January 16, 2017 at 6:25 PM EST
Students who attend for-profit college and training programs are more likely to borrow, borrow more and struggle to repay their loans. Not only that, but the overall graduation rate at for-profit institutions is just 27 percent. Meanwhile, a number of schools have shuttered, leaving former attendees with debt and no way to pay it back. Special correspondent Lizzie O’Leary reports.
Editor’s Note: The University of Phoenix provided the NewsHour with this written statement:

“For more than 40 years, University of Phoenix has provided high-quality, career-relevant higher education for working adults, an under-served segment of Americans often overlooked by traditional institutions of higher education. As recently as September 2016 the Department of Education produced evidence of the value of University of Phoenix degrees when their College Scorecard found that the University’s average annual cost is below the national average for large, private institutions, while available data indicates that the salaries of University of Phoenix students, 10 years after entry to the University and who used Federal financial aid to attend University of Phoenix, are above the national average.”

