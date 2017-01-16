Why so many students from for-profit schools are left in debt limbo

204007 204035 204035 Why students from for-profit schools are left in debt limbo Students who attend for-profit college and training programs are more likely to borrow, borrow more and struggle to repay their loans. Not only that, but the overall graduation rate at for-profit institutions is just 27 percent. Meanwhile, a number of schools have shuttered, leaving former attendees with debt and no way to pay it back. Special correspondent Lizzie O’Leary reports. disabled 2365934257 ytIVj-KuhEc 203632 203652 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/obamas-economic-legacy-one-missed-opportunity-success/ Is Obama’s economic legacy one of missed chances or success? What is President Obama’s economic legacy? Did his efforts to turn the country around after the 2008 financial crisis constitute a robust recovery, or too little, too late? Economics correspondent Paul Solman assembled a panel of economic experts to discuss employment across racial groups, the types of jobs created and the obstacles the president faced in enacting his economic agenda. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTR2XWMW-320x196.jpg 2365932403 h5P7zrYD6PQ 203032 203048 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/employers-kill-worker-motivation-can-change/ Money doesn’t inspire hard work. Here’s what does. Bemoaning America’s productivity slowdown, behavioral economist Dan Ariely set out to find what really motivates us. Behavior is driven by emotion, he concluded, not rewards like money; the ability to help other people, feel that we’re useful, feel that we’re getting better or living up to our potential are much stronger motivators than cash. Economics correspondent Paul Solman reports. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/RTX2QCX9-320x196.jpg 2365927111 GI2U34xLR64 202875 202872 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/trump-offers-mixture-incentive-shame-business-leaders/ Trump offers mix of incentive and shame for business leaders Ford announced Tuesday it’s scrapping plans to build a $1.6 billion plant in Mexico and will instead invest in an existing Michigan plant, and hire 700 workers in the U.S. Though it’s a drop in the bucket in terms of the American economy, it’s symbolically significant. William Brangham speaks with Josh Boak of the Associate Press about whether President-elect Donald Trump can take any credit. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTX2XE76-320x196.jpg 2365925262 9IyyR6O5cRg