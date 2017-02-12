  • SUBSCRIBE
With missile test, North Korea may be testing Trump

February 12, 2017 at 6:10 PM EST
North Korea appeared to fire a ballistic missile on Sunday as a challenge to President Donald Trump. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was with Trump at his Florida estate Mar-a-Lago when they received the news, called the move “intolerable.” For more on the implications, Jon Wolfsthal, a fellow at Harvard University and former special assistant to President Barack Obama for nonproliferation issues, joins Hari Sreenivasan from Washington, D.C.
