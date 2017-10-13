  • SUBSCRIBE
New Mexico deploys best practices to avoid the worst outcomes in the opioid crisis

October 13, 2017 at 6:36 PM EDT
While states nationwide have been scrambling to respond to the deadly opioid epidemic, New Mexico has been hard at work with an aggressive response for years. So why have its addiction rates remained stubbornly high? We visit a state caught between two powerful forces ... best-practice treatments … and the international forces supplying American addictions.
