News Wrap: Anti-corruption protesters arrested across Russia

June 12, 2017 at 6:50 PM EDT
In our news wrap Monday, protesters took to the streets across Russia to demonstrate against corruption and President Putin, a movement organized by the Kremlin's most prominent critic, Alexei Navalny. Also, reporters pressed White House press secretary Sean Spicer over whether recordings do exist of President Trump's conversations with former FBI Director James Comey.
