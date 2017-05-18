  • SUBSCRIBE
News Wrap: Chaffetz announces upcoming resignation

May 18, 2017 at 6:45 PM EDT
In our news wrap Thursday, Rep. Jason Chaffetz, chair of the House Oversight Committee, announced he’s resigning at the end of June. His announcement comes as the committee continues its investigation into the Trump campaign’s connections with Russia. Also, FOX News founder Roger Ailes died Thursday in Florida, several days after hitting his head in a fall at home.
