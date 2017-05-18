216370 216379 216379 News Wrap: Chaffetz announces upcoming resignation In our news wrap Thursday, Rep. Jason Chaffetz, chair of the House Oversight Committee, announced he’s resigning at the end of June. His announcement comes as the committee continues its investigation into the Trump campaign’s connections with Russia. Also, FOX News founder Roger Ailes died Thursday in Florida, several days after hitting his head in a fall at home. disabled 3001031717 qbulgpZ6djU false 216378 216371 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/trump-rejects-need-special-counsel-rosenstein-briefs-senate/ Trump rejects need for special counsel on Russia probe President Trump expressed displeasure at the naming of a special counsel during a news conference at the White House, saying he believes “it divides the country.” William Brangham reports on the fallout of the Justice Department announcement, then John Yang and Lisa Desjardins join Judy Woodruff to discuss the latest from Capitol Hill and the White House. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/RTX36GVP-320x196.jpg 3001032258 G2gHOKQP3jA 216268 216245 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/israel-responding-reports-trump-may-disclosed-sensitive-intelligence-russia/ Israel investigates possibility Trump shared intelligence The New York Times reported Tuesday that Israel was the source of the classified intelligence about the Islamic State group that President Trump allegedly divulged to Russian diplomats. What are the ramifications for relations between the U.S. and Israel if the reports are confirmed? William Brangham speaks with Ronen Bergman of Yedioth Ahronoth about the scramble to contain possible damage. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/RTX35QPF-320x196.jpg 3000985475 LOy08Iq-VNw 216262 216263 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/robert-mueller-brings-russia-probe/ What Robert Mueller brings to the Russia probe Former FBI Director Robert Mueller was named as a special counsel to lead the investigation into Russian election interference. John Yang gets reaction from John Carlin, a former assistant attorney general for national security, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., plus what precipitated the decision by the Justice Department from Matt Zapotosky of The Washington Post. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/RTX36AUW-e1495066324975-320x196.jpg 3000985323 r7aB7_tje1c