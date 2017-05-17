News Wrap: Chelsea Manning released from prison
May 17, 2017 at 6:45 PM EDT
In our news wrap Wednesday, Army Pvt. Chelsea Manning was released from prison after serving seven years of a 35-year sentence for giving thousands of secret documents to WikiLeaks. Also, President Trump will hold off on moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, according to reports that say he won't announce a move when he visits the country next week.