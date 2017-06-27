News Wrap: Cyberattack hits European companies, Ukraine power grid

JUDY WOODRUFF: In the day’s other news: A new cyber-attack caused major disruptions across Europe and elsewhere. Ukraine was hit hard, where banks and the power grid were breached. Government computers also locked up, as so-called ransomware scrambled data until payment is made. Also affected, Russia’s state-run oil company was hit, along with Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk and U.S. drugmaker Merck and Company.

Last month, a similar attack spread to 150 countries.

The U.S. State Department has declared China to be among the worst countries tolerating human traffickers in the world. The annual listing today put China in the same category as North Korea, Syria and Zimbabwe.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said China’s record is marred in part by its continued support of North Korea.

REX TILLERSON, U.S. Secretary of State: The North Korean regime receives hundreds of millions of dollars per year from the fruits of forced labor. China was downgraded to tier-3 status in this year’s report, in part, because it has not taken serious steps to end its own complicity in trafficking, including forced laborers from North Korea that are located in China.

JUDY WOODRUFF: Even before the announcement, China’s Foreign Ministry rejected the findings.

Brazil’s President Michel Temer is now facing corruption charges. The country’s attorney general formally accused him last night of taking a bribe of $152,000. Temer called the charge fiction. The lower house of Brazil’s congress will decide if it has merit. Temer took office in May, when President Dilma Rousseff was impeached.

European antitrust officials fined Google a record $2.7 billion today. In Brussels, the E.U. competition commissioner said the Internet giant highlights its own businesses and buries search results for rivals.

MARGRETHE VESTAGER, European Commission: What Google has done is illegal under E.U. antitrust rules. It has denied other companies the chance to compete under merits and to innovate, and, most importantly, it has denied European consumers the benefits of competition, genuine choice and innovation.

JUDY WOODRUFF: Google has 90 days to change its ways in Europe or face additional penalties.

Back in this country, three current and former Chicago policemen were indicted today in the killing of a black teenager, Laquan McDonald, by a white officer. They are accused of a cover-up. McDonald was shot 16 times by Officer Jason Van Dyke in October 2014. He was charged with murder a year later, after video of the incident was released. Van Dyke is in jail awaiting trial.

And on Wall Street, selling gained momentum after the health care bill’s delay raised new questions about the Trump agenda. The Dow Jones industrial average lost nearly 99 points to close at 21310. The Nasdaq fell 100 points, and the S&P 500 slipped 19.