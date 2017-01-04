News Wrap: Dylann Roof insists he’s not mentally ill at sentencing

202953 202942 202942 News Wrap: Dylann Roof insists he’s not mentally ill In our news wrap Wednesday, the white supremacist who killed nine black churchgoers in Charleston, South Carolina, insisted in court he’s not mentally ill. Dylann Roof is acting as his own lawyer in the death penalty phase of his federal hate crimes trial. Also, in Turkey, authorities say they’ve identified the gunman in a New Year’s Eve nightclub attack that killed 39 people. disabled 2365926227 sxO-67s2IRA 202967 202954 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/john-brennan-cia-successor-needs-worry/ John Brennan on what his CIA successor needs to worry about CIA Director John Brennan joins Judy Woodruff for the second installment of our interview to discuss concerns raised by European intelligence officials regarding possible Russian intrusion in upcoming elections, whether the U.S. is on the verge of a new Cold War with Russia and the nuclear weapon capabilities of North Korea. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/RTX2GKQO-320x196.jpg 2365926195 24QUl7FkFHQ 202873 202870 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/russian-meddling-doubters-wait-see-report-says-brennan/ Brennan: Russian meddling doubters should wait to see report John Brennan, director of the Central Intelligence Agency, sits down with Judy Woodruff to discuss the CIA’s upcoming report looking into Russia’s alleged election hacking, claims by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, the CIA’s role in preventing cyberattacks and regrets about the Syrian civil war. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTX2OPCO-320x196.jpg 2365925260 ivc3g7cHlpw 202774 202786 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/will-happen-obama-conservation-efforts-trump/ What will happen to Obama conservation efforts under Trump? In eight years, President Obama has permanently banned oil and gas drilling on hundreds of millions of acres of federally owned land and used his executive power 29 times to create new national monuments. William Brangham speaks with The Washington Post’s Juliet Eilperin about the Obama legacy on conservation, and whether these efforts will be rolled back by Republicans. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/RTX2GYBQ-1-320x196.jpg 2365924404 6MaabHvocRM