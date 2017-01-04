News Wrap: Dylann Roof insists he’s not mentally ill at sentencing
January 4, 2017 at 6:45 PM EST
202953202942202942News Wrap: Dylann Roof insists he’s not mentally illIn our news wrap Wednesday, the white supremacist who killed nine black churchgoers in Charleston, South Carolina, insisted in court he’s not mentally ill. Dylann Roof is acting as his own lawyer in the death penalty phase of his federal hate crimes trial. Also, in Turkey, authorities say they’ve identified the gunman in a New Year’s Eve nightclub attack that killed 39 people.2017-01-04 18:00:00disabled2365926227sxO-67s2IRA202967202954http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/john-brennan-cia-successor-needs-worry/John Brennan on what his CIA successor needs to worry aboutCIA Director John Brennan joins Judy Woodruff for the second installment of our interview to discuss concerns raised by European intelligence officials regarding possible Russian intrusion in upcoming elections, whether the U.S. is on the verge of a new Cold War with Russia and the nuclear weapon capabilities of North Korea.2017-01-04 18:00:00http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/RTX2GKQO-320x196.jpg236592619524QUl7FkFHQ202873202870http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/russian-meddling-doubters-wait-see-report-says-brennan/Brennan: Russian meddling doubters should wait to see reportJohn Brennan, director of the Central Intelligence Agency, sits down with Judy Woodruff to discuss the CIA’s upcoming report looking into Russia’s alleged election hacking, claims by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, the CIA’s role in preventing cyberattacks and regrets about the Syrian civil war.2017-01-03 18:00:00http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTX2OPCO-320x196.jpg2365925260ivc3g7cHlpw202774202786http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/will-happen-obama-conservation-efforts-trump/What will happen to Obama conservation efforts under Trump?In eight years, President Obama has permanently banned oil and gas drilling on hundreds of millions of acres of federally owned land and used his executive power 29 times to create new national monuments. William Brangham speaks with The Washington Post’s Juliet Eilperin about the Obama legacy on conservation, and whether these efforts will be rolled back by Republicans.2017-01-02 18:00:00http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/RTX2GYBQ-1-320x196.jpg23659244046MaabHvocRM
In our news wrap Wednesday, the white supremacist who killed nine black churchgoers in Charleston, South Carolina, insisted in court he’s not mentally ill. Dylann Roof is acting as his own lawyer in the death penalty phase of his federal hate crimes trial. Also, in Turkey, authorities say they’ve identified the gunman in a New Year’s Eve nightclub attack that killed 39 people.