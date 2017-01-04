  • SUBSCRIBE
News Wrap: Dylann Roof insists he’s not mentally ill at sentencing

January 4, 2017 at 6:45 PM EST
In our news wrap Wednesday, the white supremacist who killed nine black churchgoers in Charleston, South Carolina, insisted in court he’s not mentally ill. Dylann Roof is acting as his own lawyer in the death penalty phase of his federal hate crimes trial. Also, in Turkey, authorities say they’ve identified the gunman in a New Year’s Eve nightclub attack that killed 39 people.
