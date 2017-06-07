News Wrap: Eighth victim of London Bridge attack found

JUDY WOODRUFF: In the day’s other news: The Islamic State, or ISIS, stunned the nation of Iran with an attack into the heart of its capital city, Tehran. The targets, Parliament, and the shrine to the revolutionary leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

When it was over, 13 people were dead, plus six attackers. We will have a full report right after the news summary.

In Britain, the death toll rose to eight in Saturday’s London Bridge attack. Teams had been searching the River Thames today. They recovered a body, and the president of France said it was a 45-year-old Frenchman who had been missing. Police also made another arrest today in connection with the bridge killings.

President Trump spoke by phone today with the ruler of Qatar. The White House says that he offered to help repair a breach with Arab states, who accuse the oil kingdom of supporting terror. A day earlier, Mr. Trump appeared to support claims made by Saudi Arabia and other nations against Qatar.

Meanwhile, Russia’s foreign minister denied a CNN report that Russian hackers planted a fake story with Qatar’s state news agency that led to the diplomatic break.

SERGEI LAVROV, Foreign Minister, Russia (through interpreter): I think that CNN, like some other mass media outlets, is just waiting for the type of story that stinks, or some scandal to automatically, without any evidence, add this episode to the list of Russian sins, Russian hackers or someone else linked to the Russian Federation.

JUDY WOODRUFF: The African nation of Mauritania today became the latest to cut diplomatic relations with Qatar.

A warning today to American armed forces inside Syria. Militia groups supporting President Bashar al-Assad threatened to hit U.S. targets if the U.S. crosses what it calls any more red lines. Just yesterday, American planes bombed pro-government fighters in Southern Syria. The Pentagon says they came close to U.S.-backed opposition forces.

Back in this country, President Trump renewed his call to commit $1 trillion in the years ahead to overhauling the nation’s infrastructure. In Cincinnati, he said he has heard the pleas of voters, and the days of rebuilding other countries are over.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: We spend trillions and trillions of dollars outside our nation, but we can’t build a road, a highway, a tunnel, a bridge in our own nation. And we watch everything falling into disrepair. It’s time to rebuild our country, to bring back our jobs, to restore our dreams.

JUDY WOODRUFF: The president also met with family business owners he said were victims of rising insurance premiums under Obamacare. And he vowed that Republicans will replace it, or bust.

And on Wall Street today, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 37 points to close at 21173. The Nasdaq rose 22, and the S&P 500 added three.