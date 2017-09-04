226698 226709 226709 News Wrap: Harvey death toll rises to 60 In our news wrap Monday, Texas officials have raised the death toll from Hurricane Harvey to 60 in flood-stricken Houston, as 4,700 more homes had to be evacuated after torrents were released from a swollen reservoir. Also, Hurricane Irma grew into a category 4 storm and is expected to move toward Puerto Rico and possibly South Florida by the weekend. disabled 3004345500 scD4IiRapwY 226711 226701 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/beaumonts-running-water-starts-flow-hard-hit-texas-city-may-feel-harvey-effects-years-come/ Knocked out by Harvey, Beaumont’s water starts to flow Beaumont, Texas, is among the state's cities that were hardest hit by Hurricane Harvey. John Yang talks with Beaumont Police Department Chief James Singletary for an update on restoring running water to residents and how the storm has affected the community. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/RTX3DQJT-320x196.jpg 3004345892 lxbgEwFh9VM 226710 226699 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/storm-victims-leave-shelters-home-vulnerable-stay-behind-nowhere-go/ As storm victims leave shelters, the most vulnerable remain It’s been 10 days since Hurricane Harvey made landfall and Houston’s convention center remains a refuge for many who are returning for supplies, medical help and legal aid. Special correspondent Marcia Biggs reports on how Houston residents are struggling to regain normalcy and the fear that remains among undocumented immigrants to seek shelter and assistance. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/RTX3EKZI-e1504567691899-320x196.jpg 3004346840 qwkcGFy3BP8 226651 226652 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/west-houston-evacuees-eager-start-repairs/ In west Houston, evacuees eager to start repairs More than 39,000 people are still in shelters after Hurricane Harvey brought extensive flooding to Gulf Coast cities and the Federal Emergency Management Agency has received 507,000 requests for disaster aid. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that the cost of damage from the storm could surpass that of Hurricane Katrina. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Marcia Biggs reports. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/harvey-e1504475473852-320x196.jpg 3004341531 gTy2Whur6iU