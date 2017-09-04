  • SUBSCRIBE
News Wrap: Harvey death toll rises to 60

September 4, 2017 at 6:45 PM EDT
In our news wrap Monday, Texas officials have raised the death toll from Hurricane Harvey to 60 in flood-stricken Houston, as 4,700 more homes had to be evacuated after torrents were released from a swollen reservoir. Also, Hurricane Irma grew into a category 4 storm and is expected to move toward Puerto Rico and possibly South Florida by the weekend.
