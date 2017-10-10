230233 230255 230255 News Wrap: Hurricane Maria death toll rises in Puerto Rico In our news wrap Tuesday, the confirmed death toll in Puerto Rico rose to 43 nearly three weeks after Hurricane Maria wrecked the island. Authorities blamed infections and bad road conditions, among other factors. Also, President Trump denied he was undercutting Secretary of State Tillerson, despite proposing to Forbes magazine they compare IQ tests after Tillerson reportedly called him a “moron.” disabled 3005539957 0z7NtzKo90c true 230274 230243 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/widespread-allegations-suggest-weinstein-long-protected-culture-complicity/ Did a culture of complicity protect Harvey Weinstein? Allegations of sexual harassment and assault by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein continue to emerge as actors like Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie have come forward to share their experiences, On Tuesday, The New Yorker reported new allegations of rape, which Weinstein has denied. Judy Woodruff talks to Ronan Farrow of The New Yorker to learn more about the revelations. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX26F2E-320x196.jpg 3005542101 A5hy4ZR6DaU 230260 230244 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/sinclair-broadcasting-puts-partisan-tilt-trusted-local-news/ How Sinclair Broadcasting puts a partisan tilt on local news The country’s largest owner of local TV stations, the Sinclair Broadcast Group, which reaches over a third of homes across the nation, wants to get even bigger by merging with the Tribune Media Company. But Sinclair is raising concerns among media watchers because of its practice of combining news with partisan political opinion. William Brangham reports. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/GettyImages-152078979-320x196.jpg 3005541698 clWrUsigOyo 230257 230234 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/revoking-clean-power-plan-means-sides/ What revoking the Clean Power Plan means, from both sides EPA administrator Scott Pruitt has begun the process to roll back the Obama-era rule aimed at cutting carbon emissions from the nation’s power plants. The move comes as part of President Trump’s pledge to unwind many of former President Obama’s signature policies. John Yang gets two views from former EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy and Bob Murray of Murray Energy Corporation. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2015/03/RTR3H5NS-320x196.jpg 3005540987 6KqjCjfK55Y