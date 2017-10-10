News Wrap: Hurricane Maria death toll rises in Puerto Rico
October 10, 2017 at 6:45 PM EDT
In our news wrap Tuesday, the confirmed death toll in Puerto Rico rose to 43 nearly three weeks after Hurricane Maria wrecked the island. Authorities blamed infections and bad road conditions, among other factors. Also, President Trump denied he was undercutting Secretary of State Tillerson, despite proposing to Forbes magazine they compare IQ tests after Tillerson reportedly called him a “moron.”