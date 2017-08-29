News Wrap: Libya reportedly paying militias to stop migrant crossings

MILES O’BRIEN: In the day’s other news: There’s word that Libya is paying militias to stop migrants from crossing to Italy. The Associated Press reports the Tripoli government is using funds from the European Union, with Italy’s support. It’s led to a sharp drop in crossings, but it also empowers the militias that have destabilized the country.

Meanwhile, some migrants are still trying to flee. About 700 have been rescued in the last 48 hours alone.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has thrown up a new roadblock to peace talks with the Palestinians. In a speech last night, he told a cheering crowd that Israel will never surrender its West Bank settlements.

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU, Israeli Prime Minister (through interpreter): This is our forefathers’ legacy. This is our land. We have returned here for good. There will be no more uprooting of settlements in the land of Israel. Settlements will not be uprooted. It was proven that it’s not helping peace. We have uprooted settlements. What did we get? We got rockets. And, therefore, it won’t happen again.

MILES O’BRIEN: Netanyahu has made similar remarks before, but this time, he spoke just after President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner visited the region. He’s leading the new peace effort. The Palestinians condemned the prime minister’s remarks. They have long called for all of the West Bank to be part of a Palestinian state.

On Wall Street today, the Dow Jones industrial average gained nearly 57 points to close at 21865. The Nasdaq rose almost 19 points, and the S&P 500 added two.