News Wrap: Manafort offered ‘private briefings’ to Russian billionaire connected to the Kremlin

JUDY WOODRUFF: And in the day’s other news: President Trump’s one-time campaign chairman Paul Manafort is acknowledging that he offered private briefings to a Russian billionaire tied to the Kremlin. But a spokesman says that the offer was — quote — “innocuous” and that no briefings ever occurred.

The Washington Post reports that it happened just before last summer’s Republican National Convention. Manafort left the campaign a month later.

Facebook says that it will give Congress the contents of some 3,000 ads bought by a Russian agency last year. They appeared during the U.S. presidential campaign. Congress has been pressing for details of the ads as part of probes into possible Russian meddling in the election.

There’s word that one-time pro football star Aaron Hernandez had severe signs of the brain disease CTE. Boston University confirmed it today based on a study of his brain tissue. Hernandez played for the New England Patriots before being convicted of murder. Last April, he hanged himself in his prison cell.

And on Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 53 points to close at 22359. The Nasdaq fell 33, and the S&P 500 slipped seven.