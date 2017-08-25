  • SUBSCRIBE
News Wrap: Monsoon death toll rises above 1,200

August 25, 2017 at 6:45 PM EDT
In our news wrap Friday, the death toll from monsoon flooding across South Asia surged again to more than 1,200. Entire communities across India, Bangladesh and Nepal are devastated with many cut off from clean food and water. Also, in Afghanistan's capital suicide bombers and gunmen stormed a Shiite mosque, killing at least 20 worshipers.
