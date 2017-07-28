News Wrap: North Korean missile flies further, higher than last launch

JUDY WOODRUFF: In the day’s other news: North Korea launched its second intercontinental ballistic missile that flew higher and farther than its first attempts earlier this month. This missile stayed aloft for 45 minutes, before landing in the Sea of Japan, near the Western Japanese island of Hokkaido.

SHINZO ABE, Prime Minister, Japan (through interpreter): This launch clearly shows that the threat to our security is real and severe. As long as North Korea continues these provocations, the U.S., South Korea, China and Russia and the whole international community must closely cooperate and apply additional pressure.

JUDY WOODRUFF: The Pentagon confirms that the U.S. and South Korea together staged a joint-live fire military exercise in response. The North Korean missile was launched at a high angle. Some U.S. analysts say that the flight path, flattened out, means that it could reach the U.S. mainland.

Washington has slapped more economic sanctions on Iran, for launching a rocket that can carry satellites. Tehran said yesterday it successfully fired the rocket into space. The U.S. says the same technology could be used in missiles that carry warheads. The new sanctions target six Iranian companies that are deemed central to Iran’s ballistic missile program.

The prime minister of Pakistan is out of a job. Nawaz Sharif stepped down today, after the country’s highest court ordered him removed from office.

Jonathan Miller of Independent Television News,has our report.

JONATHAN MILLER: Three thousand armed police and paramilitary rangers ringed Pakistan’s Supreme Court as, in courtroom number one, a five-judge panel met to decide the fate of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, accused of accumulating wealth disproportionate to his income.

Elected three times to the highest office, but yet to complete a five-year term, Sharif has been toppled in a coup, jailed, exiled, and once before ousted for corruption. Would history be repeated?

Opposition glee signaled what was a unanimous guilty verdict, the prime minister deemed untruthful and dishonest, ordered to stand down and barred from holding office, as judges ordered a criminal investigation which could put him in jail.

MAN: The team of the prime minister has committed a heinous crime by way of fraud and forgery of the documents.

JONATHAN MILLER: The documents relate to posh flats in this block on Park Lane in London. Leaked from a legal firm in Panama, the Panama papers revealed that two of Sharif’s sons and his daughter concealed family ownership of these through a string of offshore companies.

Nawaz Sharif was questioned in person by civilian and military investigators just last month. When he emerged, he said there was no stain of corruption on either him or his family, no embezzlement, no misappropriation of government funds.

Tonight, he’s gone, amid calls for the U.K. authorities to seize the properties in question. Sharif must now nominate an interim successor to lead the country until elections in 10 months’ time. He will likely remain a potent force, now, though, from behind the scenes.

JUDY WOODRUFF: That report from Jonathan Miller of Independent Television News.

Israeli-Palestinian tensions eased today at a flash point around a Jerusalem mosque, one day after Israel removed new security devices. But, elsewhere, a Palestinian teenager was killed in clashes with Israeli troops at the Gaza border. Another Palestinian was shot and killed in the West Bank, after attacking Israeli soldiers with a knife.

A British baby whose plight gained international attention died today, just short of his first birthday. Charlie Gard had a rare genetic disease that damaged his brain and hindered his ability to breathe. His parents had wanted to try an experimental treatment here in the U.S., but a British court ruled that it wouldn’t help, and it blocked the move.

Back in this country, the U.S. House today approved $3.9 billion in emergency spending for veterans’ medical care. It is for a program allowing vets to seek private care at government expense. The effort began after a scandal over long wait times at VA hospitals. The bill now goes to the Senate.

President Trump talked tough today about how police ought to treat criminal suspects. It happened during his speech in Suffolk County, New York, on Long Island about illegal immigration and violent crime. At one point, he criticized the police practice of shielding a suspect’s head as they’re taken away.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I said, please don’t be too nice.

(LAUGHTER)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Like, when you guys put someone in a car and you’re protecting their head, you know, the way you put your hand over — like, don’t hit your head and they have just killed somebody, don’t hit your head. I said, you can take the hand away, OK?

JUDY WOODRUFF: Mr. Trump also pledged again to — quote — “destroy” the violent street gang MS-13.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Jeff Sessions was in El Salvador, where the gang controls entire towns. He said that he hopes his efforts will help mend relations with the president, who’s been verbally attacking him for days.

Parts of North Carolina’s Outer Banks spent a second day in the dark, after construction workers accidentally cut the power supply. Cars lined up to take ferries off Ocracoke Island as officials ordered a mandatory evacuation of some 10,000 tourists. Full restoration of power could take days or even weeks.

And on Wall Street, disappointing earnings from Amazon and other big firms kept stocks in check. The Dow Jones industrial average managed to gain 33 points to close at 21830. But the Nasdaq fell seven and the S&P 500 slipped three. For the week, the Dow gained 1 percent, the Nasdaq and the S&P lost a fraction of a percent.