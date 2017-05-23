  • SUBSCRIBE
News Wrap: Nuclear missile that can reach U.S. from North Korea ‘inevitable,’ says Defense official

May 23, 2017 at 6:45 PM EDT
In our news wrap Tuesday, Lt. Gen. Vincent Stewart warned that it’s inevitable North Korea will develop a nuclear missile that can reach the U.S. mainland unless something is done to prevent it. Also, President Trump reportedly retained Wall Street lawyer Marc Kasowitz in the special counsel investigation of contacts between campaign aides and the Russians.
