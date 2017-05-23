News Wrap: Nuclear missile that can reach U.S. from North Korea ‘inevitable,’ says Defense official

216831 216840 216840 News Wrap: Defense official warns of N. Korea nuclear reach In our news wrap Tuesday, Lt. Gen. Vincent Stewart warned that it’s inevitable North Korea will develop a nuclear missile that can reach the U.S. mainland unless something is done to prevent it. Also, President Trump reportedly retained Wall Street lawyer Marc Kasowitz in the special counsel investigation of contacts between campaign aides and the Russians. disabled 3001167498 wXVZ6zFH9VQ false 216847 216834 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/stopping-terror-attacks-soft-targets-hard/ Why stopping terror attacks against soft targets is so hard What does the deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert in the United Kingdom mean for the global fight against terrorism? Hari Sreenivasan gets analysis from Alexander Meleagrou-Hitchens of George Washington University and Michael Leiter, former director of the United States National Counterrorism Center. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/RTX378IQ-320x196.jpg 3001172929 aNy8ePOUVwc 216845 216839 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/short-specifics-trump-expresses-optimism-israelis-palestinians-can-make-deal/ Trump expresses optimism for jumpstarting Mideast talks President Trump spent four days in the Middle East on a visit packed with high-stakes meetings with several regional leaders. Before departing for Rome, Mr. Trump met with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the Israeli–Palestinian conflict, but did not explicitly endorse the two-state solution, which has been U.S. policy for more than a quarter century. John Yang reports. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/RTX375RI-320x196.jpg 3001172199 jJgbHeu3G-g 216835 216841 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/expect-president-trump-meets-pope-francis/ What to expect when President Trump meets Pope Francis President Trump will meet Pope Francis at the Vatican on Wednesday. Despite the gulf separating them in terms of personality and policies, the pontiff insists he has an open mind about their meeting. Special correspondent Malcolm Brabant reports on what each man stands to gain, potential stumbling blocks and why it matters. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/RTX366GJ-320x196.jpg 3001168567 kXfb0IkhVZU