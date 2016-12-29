  • SUBSCRIBE
News Wrap: Obama announces U.S. retaliation against Russia for election meddling

December 29, 2016 at 6:50 PM EST
In our news wrap Thursday, President Obama announced a range of actions meant to punish Russia for election meddling, including sanctions on Russian intelligence services and top officials in the unit that ordered the hacks. Also, Iraqi security forces launched the second phase of their offensive to retake Mosul from the Islamic State group.
