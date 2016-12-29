News Wrap: Obama announces U.S. retaliation against Russia for election meddling

202577 202575 202575 News Wrap: Obama announces U.S. retaliation against Russia In our news wrap Thursday, President Obama announced a range of actions meant to punish Russia for election meddling, including sanctions on Russian intelligence services and top officials in the unit that ordered the hacks. Also, Iraqi security forces launched the second phase of their offensive to retake Mosul from the Islamic State group. disabled llFK__OuCHM 202589 202585 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/means-u-s-not-part-syria-cease-fire/ What it means that U.S. is not part of the Syria cease-fire There is a new cease-fire agreement in Syria, but this time without the U.S. at the negotiating table. Will it last when so many others have failed? William Brangham speaks with Andrew Tabler of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy and Joshua Landis of the University of Oklahoma about the symbolic significance of the move and what’s next for the rebels, the Assad regime and Syria. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/RTX2WV6E-320x196.jpg u99vYEjAOh8 202578 202583 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/u-s-retaliation-meant-expose-dissuade-increasing-russian-aggression/ U.S. retaliates to expose, dissuade Russian aggression The Obama administration wanted to send a message to Russia and top levels of its government: there will be consequences for election meddling and other aggressions. Hari Sreenivasan speaks with Lisa Monaco, special assistant to the president, about the intended impact of the retaliatory measures announced by President Obama. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/RTX2VEAG-320x196.jpg 2365923312 9f9Q2MwrkGY 202503 202499 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/kerrys-speech-mean-u-s-israel-relations/ What does Kerry’s speech mean for U.S.-Israel relations? With Secretary of State John Kerry’s tough, parting words on Israel and the recent UN Security Council resolution vote, former State Department officials James Jeffrey and Ilan Goldberg join Hari Sreenivasan to examine the state of relations between the two countries and what may come next under the Trump administration. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/RTX2WQWZ-320x196.jpg 2365922631 Hnrnb3Zu85s