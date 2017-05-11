News Wrap: Trump signs executive orders on cybersecurity, voter fraud

JUDY WOODRUFF: In the day’s other news: President Trump signed a pair of executive orders addressing two of his key priorities. One aims to strengthen the federal government’s cuber-security.

White House Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert said that will help protect the nation’s critical infrastructure from attacks.

TOM BOSSERT, Homeland Security Adviser: The trend is going in the wrong direction in cyberspace, and it’s time to stop that trend and reverse it on behalf of the American people. We have seen increasing attacks from allies, adversaries, primarily nation-states, but also non-nation-state actors, and sitting by and doing nothing is no longer an option.

JUDY WOODRUFF: President Trump’s second executive order established a bipartisan commission to review claims of voter fraud in the U.S. Mr. Trump has alleged, without evidence, that three to five million people voted illegally in the 2016 presidential election.

The city of New Orleans today removed a statue of the president of the Confederacy, Jefferson Davis. It’s the second of four Confederate monuments slated to come down. In the dark, wee hours of the morning, workers wearing bulletproof vests and helmets removed the statue from where it stood since 1911, as protesters cheered. There was no advance public notice of the operation, due to threats of violence against the removal crews.

There’s word that the Trump administration is considering an expansion to a ban on laptops in the cabins of all U.S.-bound air flights from Europe. The ban was initially imposed in March to cover 10 airports in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey. It was put in place over concerns that a concealed bomb could be installed in laptops and in other large electronic devices.

In India, 24 people died overnight when a wall collapsed during a wedding celebration; 28 others were injured. It happened in a town south of New Delhi. The 80-foot wall gave out during a powerful dust storm, trapping guests inside the wedding hall. It’s the latest in a string of building collapses in India, largely due to shoddy construction.

Young people with the HIV virus now have a near normal life expectancy, thanks to improvements in antiretroviral therapy. That’s according to a new study published in “The Lancet HIV” medical journal. It found young HIV-positive adults are living a decade longer than they did 20 years ago. Researchers attribute that progress to new and less toxic drugs and better screening and prevention.

The U.S. Senate has overwhelmingly confirmed Robert Lighthizer to be the next U.S. trade representative. He will play a critical role in renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement, among other things. Lighthizer served as deputy U.S. trade representative in the Reagan administration.

And stocks fell on Wall Street today, dragged down by losses in the retail sector. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 23 points to close at 20919. The Nasdaq fell 13, and the S&P 500 slipped five.