News Wrap: Trump’s latest travel ban blocked by federal judge
October 17, 2017 at 6:45 PM EDT
In our news wrap Tuesday, a federal judge in Hawaii struck down the Trump administration’s latest travel ban that extended to six mostly Muslim nations, plus North Korea and Venezuela. The move temporarily blocks enforcement of the order nationwide, but the Justice Department said it will appeal. Also, Rep. Tom Marino, R-Pa., withdrew from the consideration to be the next drug czar.