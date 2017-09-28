  • SUBSCRIBE
News Wrap: U.N. estimates 500,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar

September 28, 2017 at 6:40 PM EDT
In our News Wrap Thursday, the U.N. now says half a million Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh to escape attacks by the military in majority-Buddhist Myanmar. Also, the imminent eruption of a volcano on the island of Bali has forced more than 130,000 people to flee. Another volcano on a tiny island in the Pacific nation of Vanuatu has officials ordering all 11,000 people to leave.
