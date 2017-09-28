News Wrap: U.N. estimates 500,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar

229053 229055 229055 News Wrap: Estimated 500,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar In our News Wrap Thursday, the U.N. now says half a million Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh to escape attacks by the military in majority-Buddhist Myanmar. Also, the imminent eruption of a volcano on the island of Bali has forced more than 130,000 people to flee. Another volcano on a tiny island in the Pacific nation of Vanuatu has officials ordering all 11,000 people to leave. disabled FUJSSI5x7VA false 229058 229064 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/biggest-challenge-yemens-humanitarian-crisis-making-world-pay-attention/ Getting the world to pay attention to Yemen’s crisis Yemen’s civil war has killed more than 10,000, as a coalition led by Saudi Arabia fight against Houthi rebels and their allies. Diplomats from Europe, the Middle East and the U.S. met in Geneva Thursday seeking to establish an international inquiry into atrocities in Yemen. William Brangham speaks with U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator Jamie McGoldrick about the cholera outbreak and other crises. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/GettyImages-474343828-320x196.jpg 3005156275 n61Kphfg31A 228951 228969 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/agent-orange-puts-new-generation-risk-vietnam/ Agent Orange puts a new generation at risk in Vietnam At the height of the Vietnam War in 1968, two young Americans who shared a sense of service made two very different decisions: one joined the Marine Corps and one went to Saigon to help war orphans. Decades later, they share a common mission to help victims of illnesses caused by exposure to Agent Orange from the war. Special correspondent Mike Cerre reports. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/GettyImages-119284266-sm-320x196.jpg 3005115459 MKr44HlyoQU 228856 228830 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/trumps-war-words-north-korea-inflame-deter/ Does Trump’s war of words with North Korea inflame or deter? North Korea has long rallied its people with bombastic threats against the U.S., but lately the evolving war of words has escalated between the two countries. Nick Schifrin speaks with Kathleen Stephens of Stanford University and Balbina Hwang of Georgetown University about President Trump's rhetoric and its possible real-world effects. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/RTX3HI7O-e1506360065354-320x196.jpg 3005074626 IUpNgGAWF-E