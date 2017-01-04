  • SUBSCRIBE
  • FOLLOW US
TOPICS > Politics

Obama, Pence huddle with their parties on the fate of health care

January 4, 2017 at 6:50 PM EST
At the Capitol, President Obama met privately with Democrats, urging them to defend his signature health care law. At the same time, a few floors up, Vice President-elect Pence rallied Republicans to dismantle Obamacare. Lisa Desjardins reports on what we know so far about the Republican plan for repeal.
RELATED
COMMENTS
SUPPORT FOR PBS NEWSHOUR PROVIDED BY

MORE VIDEO

SHARE VIA TEXT