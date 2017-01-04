Obama, Pence huddle with their parties on the fate of health care
January 4, 2017 at 6:50 PM EST
At the Capitol, President Obama met privately with Democrats, urging them to defend his signature health care law. At the same time, a few floors up, Vice President-elect Pence rallied Republicans to dismantle Obamacare. Lisa Desjardins reports on what we know so far about the Republican plan for repeal.