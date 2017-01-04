Obama, Pence huddle with their parties on the fate of health care

202952 202938 202938 Obama, Pence huddle with their parties on health care fate At the Capitol, President Obama met privately with Democrats, urging them to defend his signature health care law. At the same time, a few floors up, Vice President-elect Pence rallied Republicans to dismantle Obamacare. Lisa Desjardins reports on what we know so far about the Republican plan for repeal. disabled wQBh0dY7dgk 202967 202954 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/john-brennan-cia-successor-needs-worry/ John Brennan on what his CIA successor needs to worry about CIA Director John Brennan joins Judy Woodruff for the second installment of our interview to discuss concerns raised by European intelligence officials regarding possible Russian intrusion in upcoming elections, whether the U.S. is on the verge of a new Cold War with Russia and the nuclear weapon capabilities of North Korea. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/RTX2GKQO-320x196.jpg 2365926195 24QUl7FkFHQ 202886 202876 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/will-obamas-lasting-education-legacy/ What will be Obama’s lasting education legacy? President Obama and his former education secretary Arne Duncan exercised more power and influence over education policy than many predecessors. The administration placed a focus on testing, trying it to federal funding. In higher education, he emphasized the importance of college and reducing student debt. Alison Stewart talks to Education Week’s Alyson Klein and Inside Higher Ed’s Scott Jaschik. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTR3DSIB-320x196.jpg 2365926155 lJ0Ad0Fglg0 202875 202872 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/trump-offers-mixture-incentive-shame-business-leaders/ Trump offers mix of incentive and shame for business leaders Ford announced Tuesday it’s scrapping plans to build a $1.6 billion plant in Mexico and will instead invest in an existing Michigan plant, and hire 700 workers in the U.S. Though it’s a drop in the bucket in terms of the American economy, it’s symbolically significant. William Brangham speaks with Josh Boak of the Associate Press about whether President-elect Donald Trump can take any credit. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTX2XE76-320x196.jpg 2365925262 9IyyR6O5cRg