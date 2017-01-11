203574 203551 203551 Obama’s ‘bold, yet fragile’ climate legacy President Obama is passionate, and vocal, about combating climate change. As his tenure draws to a close, science correspondent Miles O’Brien reviews the administration's environmental policy -- from the 2009 “cap-and-trade” climate bill, to the 2015 Paris accord, to executive orders on greenhouse gas emissions -- in assessing the president's legacy. disabled 2365931384 nvaCrljvUyY 203576 203569 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/trumps-plan-company-enough-avoid-conflicts-interest/ Can Trump keep his company without conflicts of interest? President-elect Trump says he’s going above and beyond in mitigating potential conflicts between his government office and his private interests. But is his plan for his sons to manage his company while he retains ownership sufficient? Steve Inskeep discusses with Norman Eisen, former special counsel to President Obama, and Richard Painter, former associate counsel to President George W. Bush. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTX2YINO-320x196.jpg _SZHa4o74I8 203575 203570 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/heated-news-conference-trump-talks-health-care-russia-rumors/ In news conference, Trump talks health care, Russia rumors On Wednesday, the president-elect gave his first news conference in six months, from New York. During the session, he described his intention to quickly repeal and replace Obamacare, blasted reports that Russia has compromising intelligence on him and dismissed CNN as a source of “fake news.” John Yang provides an on-the-ground perspective from Trump Tower. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTX2YIQQ-320x196.jpg 2365931406 hv0AVyix6OQ 203572 203566 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/credible-reports-alleged-russian-dossier-trump/ Are reports of an alleged Russian dossier on Trump credible? On Tuesday evening, CNN reported unsubstantiated claims that Russian intelligence compiled a dossier on the president-elect during his visits to Moscow; BuzzFeed later published 35 pages of content from the alleged dossier. But Mr. Trump dismissed the developments as “fake news.” Judy Woodruff speaks with former NSA lawyer Susan Hennessey and former CIA officer John Sipher for analysis. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTX2YFZR-320x196.jpg ZtOTmXTCCbE