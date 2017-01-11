  • SUBSCRIBE
Obama’s ‘bold, yet fragile’ climate legacy

January 11, 2017 at 6:25 PM EST
President Obama is passionate, and vocal, about combating climate change. As his tenure draws to a close, science correspondent Miles O’Brien reviews the administration's environmental policy -- from the 2009 “cap-and-trade” climate bill, to the 2015 Paris accord, to executive orders on greenhouse gas emissions -- in assessing the president's legacy.
