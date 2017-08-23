225453 225476 225476 How old-timey ‘skiffle’ music liberated British rock Singer/songwriter Billy Bragg gained fame as a punk rock and folk musician in the 1980s. Now nearing 60, he’s still singing songs of protest and passion, but also singing the gospel of skiffle, a folk and blues-inspired genre that helped propel a generation of British rockers. Jeffrey Brown sits down with Bragg to discuss his new book, “Roots, Radicals and Rockers.” disabled 3004050014 hx7U47sH1O4 225255 225249 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/mrs-fletcher-becomes-object-desire-tom-perrottas-new-novel/ 'Mrs. Fletcher' becomes an object of desire in a new novel Suburbia, sex and a touch of the supernatural are familiar themes for novelist Tom Perrotta, author of “Election,” “The Leftovers” and “Little Children.” In his new book “Mrs. Fletcher,” Perrotta offers a story about an empty-nester who adopts a new fascination and a new worldview. Jeffrey Brown sits down with Perrotta to discuss the ways his work borrows from his own life experience. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/GettyImages-692428424-e1503361841952-320x196.jpg 3003933891 pvvfex1VM3Q 225003 225014 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/math-amazing-start-treating-way/ Math is amazing and we have to start treating it that way Numbers and algorithms aren’t just useful to mathematician Eugenia Cheng -- they’re exhilarating. That’s why she’s on a mission to help transform math’s notoriously boring reputation in education into one of thrilling wonder and creativity. Cheng gives her humble opinion on how to make math really matter to students. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/imho2-1-320x196.jpg 3003895986 l9byN0skNKY 225002 225011 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/movies-screen-deep-heres-watch-like-critic/ Here’s how to watch movies like a film critic A movie teaches us how to watch it in the first few minutes, says Ann Hornaday, film critic for The Washington Post. Jeffrey Brown sits down with Hornaday, author of “Talking Pictures,” to discuss how she hears what movies and their directors are saying, and how to get the most out of the movie-going experience. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/talkingpics2-e1503102112532-320x196.jpg 3003895691 rub2GvKGeBw