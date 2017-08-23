  • SUBSCRIBE
  • FOLLOW US
TOPICS > Arts

How old-timey ‘skiffle’ music liberated British rock

August 23, 2017 at 6:15 PM EDT
Singer/songwriter Billy Bragg gained fame as a punk rock and folk musician in the 1980s. Now nearing 60, he’s still singing songs of protest and passion, but also singing the gospel of skiffle, a folk and blues-inspired genre that helped propel a generation of British rockers. Jeffrey Brown sits down with Bragg to discuss his new book, “Roots, Radicals and Rockers.”
COMMENTS
SUPPORT FOR PBS NEWSHOUR PROVIDED BY

MORE VIDEO

SHARE VIA TEXT