How old-timey ‘skiffle’ music liberated British rock
August 23, 2017 at 6:15 PM EDT
225453225476225476How old-timey ‘skiffle’ music liberated British rockSinger/songwriter Billy Bragg gained fame as a punk rock and folk musician in the 1980s. Now nearing 60, he’s still singing songs of protest and passion, but also singing the gospel of skiffle, a folk and blues-inspired genre that helped propel a generation of British rockers. Jeffrey Brown sits down with Bragg to discuss his new book, “Roots, Radicals and Rockers.”2017-08-23 06:00 pmdisabled3004050014hx7U47sH1O4225255225249http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/mrs-fletcher-becomes-object-desire-tom-perrottas-new-novel/'Mrs. Fletcher' becomes an object of desire in a new novelSuburbia, sex and a touch of the supernatural are familiar themes for novelist Tom Perrotta, author of “Election,” “The Leftovers” and “Little Children.” In his new book “Mrs. Fletcher,” Perrotta offers a story about an empty-nester who adopts a new fascination and a new worldview. Jeffrey Brown sits down with Perrotta to discuss the ways his work borrows from his own life experience.2017-08-21 06:00 pmhttp://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/GettyImages-692428424-e1503361841952-320x196.jpg3003933891pvvfex1VM3Q225003225014http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/math-amazing-start-treating-way/Math is amazing and we have to start treating it that wayNumbers and algorithms aren’t just useful to mathematician Eugenia Cheng -- they’re exhilarating. That’s why she’s on a mission to help transform math’s notoriously boring reputation in education into one of thrilling wonder and creativity. Cheng gives her humble opinion on how to make math really matter to students.2017-08-18 06:00 pmhttp://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/imho2-1-320x196.jpg3003895986l9byN0skNKY225002225011http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/movies-screen-deep-heres-watch-like-critic/Here’s how to watch movies like a film criticA movie teaches us how to watch it in the first few minutes, says Ann Hornaday, film critic for The Washington Post. Jeffrey Brown sits down with Hornaday, author of “Talking Pictures,” to discuss how she hears what movies and their directors are saying, and how to get the most out of the movie-going experience.2017-08-18 06:00 pmhttp://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/talkingpics2-e1503102112532-320x196.jpg3003895691rub2GvKGeBw
Singer/songwriter Billy Bragg gained fame as a punk rock and folk musician in the 1980s. Now nearing 60, he’s still singing songs of protest and passion, but also singing the gospel of skiffle, a folk and blues-inspired genre that helped propel a generation of British rockers. Jeffrey Brown sits down with Bragg to discuss his new book, “Roots, Radicals and Rockers.”