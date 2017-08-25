  • SUBSCRIBE
How one Syrian city is rebuilding life after ISIS

August 25, 2017 at 6:35 PM EDT
The northern Syrian city of Manbij has long been the setting of fighting in the war against the Islamic State. But it’s been a year since the city was liberated from ISIS and many challenges still remain. In partnership with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting, special correspondent Gayle Tzemach Lemmon examines the fate of communities trying to rebuild and restart after ISIS.
This story was done with the support of The Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting.

