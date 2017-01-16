  • SUBSCRIBE
  • FOLLOW US
TOPICS > World

Political, legal opposition adds obstacles to Brexit

January 16, 2017 at 6:30 PM EST
The mechanics of executing Brexit, the move to get Britain out the of European Union, are causing tensions inside the British government, and with opponents who would like to stop it from happening at all. Special correspondent Jennifer Glasse reports.
COMMENTS
SUPPORT FOR PBS NEWSHOUR PROVIDED BY

MORE VIDEO

SHARE VIA TEXT