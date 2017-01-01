202720 202719 202719 Post-election, how should news outlets shift focus? As 2016 comes to a close, journalists and media outlets are confronting the questions raised by this year's election and planning for what comes next. James Geary, the deputy editor of the Nieman Foundation's Nieman Reports Magazine, joins the NewsHour Weekend's Christopher Booker to offer a post-election take on how the media can move forward. disabled 2365924207 sWXbxp3mM64 202697 202698 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/number-people-killed-police-dropped-slightly-2016/ The number of people killed by police dropped slightly This year the number of people killed by police stands at 957, down slightly from 991 in 2015, according to the Washington Post. While white men accounted for the most deaths by police, black men were three times more likely to be killed when population rates were factored in. Washington Post Reporter Kimbriell Kelly, one of the authors of the year-end report, joins Alison Stewart to discuss. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/RTSNYCC-320x196.jpg 2365924089 wLs5sYG-rwk 202687 202688 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/years-transatlantic-slavery-dna-tests-give-clarity/ Years after transatlantic slavery, DNA tests give clarity DNA ancestry tests in the last decade have helped some African-Americans reconcile with aspects of their identities that might have been obscured during the transatlantic slave trade. Alondra Nelson chronicles this journey in her book, "The Social Life of DNA: Race, Reparations and Reconciliation After the Genome." Nelson joins Hari Sreenivasan. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/RTX2AVQ3-1-320x196.jpg 2365924072 VJENVzHqsno 202681 202682 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/journalists-story-ptsd/ A journalist’s story of PTSD Journalist Dean Yates followed stories of conflict in the Middle East and Southeast Asia for years in his job for Reuters, producing reporting around some of the region's most important events. Earlier this year, he was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, a condition that can result from exposure to traumatic events. Yates, who wrote about his experience with PTSD for Reuters last month, joins Alison Stewart. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/RTR1ZLG2-1-320x196.jpg BkL_oLkxqdk