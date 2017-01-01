  • SUBSCRIBE
  • FOLLOW US
TOPICS > Nation

Post-election, how should news outlets shift focus?

January 1, 2017 at 2:39 PM EST
As 2016 comes to a close, journalists and media outlets are confronting the questions raised by this year's election and planning for what comes next. James Geary, the deputy editor of the Nieman Foundation's Nieman Reports Magazine, joins the NewsHour Weekend's Christopher Booker to offer a post-election take on how the media can move forward.
COMMENTS
SUPPORT FOR PBS NEWSHOUR PROVIDED BY

MORE VIDEO

LISTEN
SEE PODCASTS

SHARE VIA TEXT