Price resignation over charter flights raises questions about other Cabinet members’ travel

229206 229174 229174 HHS secretary Price resigns over costly charter flights Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price resigned Friday after it was revealed that he spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on private flights for himself and his staff. Similar questions about the use of expensive charter flights have also been raised about other Cabinet members. John Yang joins Judy Woodruff to recap what happened. disabled 3005203509 BIK3Qd3m5eE true 229177 229193 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/brooks-klein-tom-prices-plane-scandal-trump-taking-aim-nfl/ Brooks and Klein on Tom Price’s plane scandal New York Times columnist David Brooks and Ezra Klein of Vox join Judy Woodruff to discuss the week’s news, including the resignation of Tom Price as HHS secretary over expensive chartered flights, the anti-establishment upset in the Alabama Senate runoff and President Trump’s divisive rhetoric over the NFL protests. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Screen-Shot-2017-09-29-at-7.07.29-PM-320x196.png 3005201601 VU43RsLTFuU 228948 228961 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/gop-can-learn-alabama-senate-race/ What the GOP can learn from the Alabama Senate race Did the defeat of the candidate whom President Trump endorsed in the closely watched Alabama Senate primary reveal a greater party rift? Matt Schlapp of the American Conservative Union and former Rep. Tom Davis, R-Va., sit down with Judy Woodruff to discuss what this means for the future of the GOP, plus the Republican push for tax reform. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/GettyImages-853865298-320x196.jpg 3005115067 kh7JX_-bS7o 228947 228953 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/alabama-primary-runoff-shows-trumps-base-different-idea/ Alabama runoff shows Trump’s base had a different idea Alabama’s Republican primary runoff ended in a victory for Roy Moore over incumbent Sen. Luther Strange, after a race that pitted President Trump against his anti-establishment base. William Brangham reports. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/GettyImages-854168166-320x196.jpg 3005114767 nAjkYOsvKCk