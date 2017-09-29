Price resignation over charter flights raises questions about other Cabinet members’ travel
September 29, 2017 at 6:45 PM EDT
Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price resigned Friday after it was revealed that he spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on private flights for himself and his staff. Similar questions about the use of expensive charter flights have also been raised about other Cabinet members. John Yang joins Judy Woodruff to recap what happened.